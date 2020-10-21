She was born on July 26, 1924 in Yoakum, Texas, the youngest child of Carl and Mary Rose Chandler, joining her brother Carl, Jr. and sister, Louise.
In her early life, she attended Yoakum schools from first through ninth grade and was a proud Bulldog cheerleader. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist church.
Her dad’s job with the railroad moved the family to Houston at the age of 15 where she attended Jeff Davis High School. She was on the drill team and played the flute in the band. In 1939, Marguerite met John Quast and stole his heart. They married December 3, 1944, at Langley Field chapel in Virginia.
After the war, John and Marguerite settled in Houston and started a family. She served her family well as a stay home wife and mom. She was a great cook, a talented seamstress sewing all the girls’ clothes and was the Martha Stewart of her time. Raising four daughters, she volunteered in their younger years at school, in girl scouts, at church and started a school car-pooling group in her neighborhood. She was an encourager of her family and typist for John as he attended and graduated from the University of Houston.
After John retired, they moved to their weekend place outside of Yoakum where they ran cattle and started a garden.
Marguerite wasted no time getting involved in the community. She rejoined the First United Methodist Church-Yoakum where she was a member of the choir and the United Methodist Women. She volunteered at the Heritage Museum for over 30 years and served more than 3,200 hours as a Pink Lady at the Yoakum Community Hospital for 16 years. Marguerite has held every office in the Garden Club, Literary Club, UMW, and the local supper club. She was a member of the Eastern Star for more than 75 years; president of the 2007 Relay for Life; member of the Friends of the Library and Chamber of Commerce.
She was a fan of all sports. She and John cheered for the UH Cougars for over 65 years and enjoyed following all Houston professional teams. They were particularly fond of the Astros and cheered even more loudly as they won the 2017 World Series. She loved dancing and music, especially big band and George Strait. She enjoyed bowling and badminton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mary Rose Chandler; brother, Carl Chandler, Jr., and wife Pat; sister, Georgie Louise Chandler Lott and husband Jap.
Marguerite is survived by her loving husband of 75+ years, John. Quast, III; daughters Patsy Batten (Danny), Peggy Bennett (Joe), Penny McBride (Albert) and Paige Dunlap (Scott). Her nine grandchildren and their spouses have produced 15 great-grandchildren and 7 great great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, Marguerite requested donations to her beloved First United Methodist Church-Yoakum, 1026 East Gonzales Street, Yoakum, TX 77995
Services for Marguerite will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at First United Methodist-Yoakum. Visitation will be at 2:00PM with funeral service immediately following at 4:30PM. Graveside service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
