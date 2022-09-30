Maria Adela “Lalie” Garcia Ramirez
VICTORIA — Maria Adela “Lalie” Garcia Ramirez, 67, of Victoria, passed from this earth, September 23, 2022, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Family and friends will gather for visitation and service, Friday, September 30th, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and a Rosary will be prayed at 12:00PM. Funeral service will begin at 12:30PM with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wally C. Garcia, Johnny C. Garcia, Geno C. Garcia, Ruben C. Garcia, Mac C. Garcia and Porforio Ramirez III.
A native Texan, Maria was born December 28, 1954, in Beeville, to the late Domingo, Sr. and Elida Cantu Garcia. She was raised in the Beeville area and was a member of Our Lady of Victory in Beeville for over 40 years. Maria married her love, Ricardo Ramirez, July 6th, 1984. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Her faith and her perseverance during her illness gave others around her strength and hope. Maria will be deeply missed.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Domingo, Sr. and Elida Garcia; her father and mother-in-law, Porforio and Lucia Ramirez; brother Domingo C. Garcia, Jr. and brothers-in-law, Porforio Ramirez, Jr. and Chris Ramirez.
Maria is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ricardo Ramirez; son, Richard Lawrence G. Ramirez; brothers, Wally C. Garcia and wife Esmerelda, Ruben Garcia, Johnny Garcia, Geno Garcia and Mac Garcia; sisters, Theresa Bridge and husband, Albert II and Gracie Garcia; brother-in-law, Albert Ramirez; along with several other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
