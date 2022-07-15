Maria Andrade
PLACEDO — Maria E. Andrade went to be with the Lord July 12, 2022 at the age of 84. She was born October 17, 1937 in Runge, Texas to the late Demetrio and Sotera Luna Albarado.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring her as pallbearers will be David Andrade, Martin Andrade, Ricky Rivera, Evan Andrade, Aidan Garcia, and Demitri Jimenez. Honorary pallbearer is Zayn Garcia.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 3 sisters and a brother.
She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, David Andrade, Sr.; children Martin (Mary) Andrade, Araceli (Pete) Prado, Audelia (Larry) Smith, David (Mariaelena) Andrade, Jr. and Aida (Ray) Jimenez; sister Felipa Mendez; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Maria had an amazing sense of humor, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother , and great grandmother also known to both as “Momo”. Her contagious smile, and her delicious treats will be greatly missed. Those were often hand in hand as she enjoyed cooking for her family. She was a selfless person and always made sure everyone had food even if it was from her own plate. She also enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Bianca Garcia and great grandson Zayn Garcia “el niño”.They brought out the youth in her. She was an amazing wife to her husband. They both would joke, laugh, and cry together. David was her caring husband of 60 plus years who devoted his time to caring for her the last years. A special thank you to her daughters, Araceli and Audelia, for caring for her the last few years.
Her memories will live on through those whose lives she touched. Our hearts are so broken by this unexpected loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.
