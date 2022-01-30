Maria Angelica Olivares
PORT LAVACA — Maria Angelica Olivares, age 60 of Port Lavaca passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She was born June 26, 1961, in Monterrey Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Cesar Olivares G. and Angelica Malo Olivares both of Port Lavaca. She is survived by her parents, Cesar and Angelica Olivares, daughter, Alyssa Garza of Port Lavaca, brother, Cesar A. Olivares (Dalinda), sister, Cesarea Germain (Larry). She is also survived by her granddaughter, Alizaya Garza, nieces, Felisa O. Torres (Jeff) and Lyzette O. Lugo (Daniel) and nephew, Cesar M. Olivares. She is also survived by her grandniece, Eva F. Torres and grandnephews, Ishmael D. Torres and Dylan A. Lugo. Visitation will begin Monday, January 31, 2022, from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday, February 1, 2020, at 9:30am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cesar M. Olivares, Jeffrey Torres, Daniel Lugo, Michael Chavana, Larry Germain, and Ricky Gonzales. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ishmael Daniel Torres and Dylan Angel Lugo. Under the love and care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

