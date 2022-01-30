Maria Angelica Olivares
PORT LAVACA — Maria Angelica Olivares, age 60 of Port Lavaca passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She was born June 26, 1961, in Monterrey Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Cesar Olivares G. and Angelica Malo Olivares both of Port Lavaca. She is survived by her parents, Cesar and Angelica Olivares, daughter, Alyssa Garza of Port Lavaca, brother, Cesar A. Olivares (Dalinda), sister, Cesarea Germain (Larry). She is also survived by her granddaughter, Alizaya Garza, nieces, Felisa O. Torres (Jeff) and Lyzette O. Lugo (Daniel) and nephew, Cesar M. Olivares. She is also survived by her grandniece, Eva F. Torres and grandnephews, Ishmael D. Torres and Dylan A. Lugo. Visitation will begin Monday, January 31, 2022, from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday, February 1, 2020, at 9:30am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cesar M. Olivares, Jeffrey Torres, Daniel Lugo, Michael Chavana, Larry Germain, and Ricky Gonzales. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ishmael Daniel Torres and Dylan Angel Lugo. Under the love and care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire destroys building, camper in Victoria neighborhood
- Grass fire burns several acres in Mission Valley
- Bread Crumbs: When God says stay home
- Nordheim says goodbye to FFA barn
- Victoria public health officials speak on current COVID-19 numbers
- How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
- Unemployment rates inch toward pre-pandemic levels
- St. Joseph boys hang on for first district win
- Horoscope for January 31, 2022
- Pets of the week
Commented
- A self fulfilling prophecy (8)
- Scarce supply of products means empty shelves (20)
- Letter: Remember the unborn (3)
- Shiner ranked in state baseball poll (2)
- Health Corner: HPV and informed decisions (2)
- Letter: A woman’s right to choose (2)
- Don't reboot .....Vote (4)
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on unlawful carrying of weapon and other charges (2)
- Are you worried about the power going out during the cold weather this week? (2)
- Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case (1)
- Paxton serves public; it has a right to his Jan. 6 contacts (1)
- Juanita Scott (1)
- Dennis Basaldua (3)
- Letter: District 27 needs the leadership of A.J. Louderback in Congress (1)
- Gloria R. Trevino (1)
- Letter: Show up and show you care (1)
- Syndicated Column: Beating inflation is laughable (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Rex and Dorothy Easley (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Olivia J. Pesina (1)
- Trinidad Serna Jr. (1)
- Guest column: Proposed repairs to Stroman are stop gap, not long term solutions (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.13:1-2; quote by E. O. Wilson (1)
- Bobby Ray Hopes Sr. (1)
- MATTIE MCADAMS CARPENTER (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.