MARIA B. HERNANDEZ LOLITA - Maria B. Hernandez, of Lolita, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born in Fannin, Texas on March 5, 1933, to the late Patricio Barrientez and Maria Leal Barrientez. Maria, was also a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Maria is survived by her daughters: Patrician Santillan (Cipriano Avalos), Beatrice Santillan (Jose), and Terry Sifuentes (Albert); sons: David Hernandez (Elsa) and Dennis Hernandez (Tina); thirteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Maria is preceded in death by her husband; Dionicio Hernandez; one sister, Leonarda Mendoza; and four brothers, Felix Barrientez, Rosendo Barrientez, Carlos Barrientez, and Juan Barrientez. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 5:00pm to 6:30pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30pm, at the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019, at the Saint John Bosco Catholic Church of Vanderbilt. Burial following at the Red Bluff Cemetery of Lolita, with Reverend Johnson Owusu- Boateng officiating. Pallbearers will be Joseph Santillan, Eric Santillan, Abel Santillan, Mykeal Santillan, Oskar Avalos, Dennis Hernandez, Jr., and Albert Sifuentes, III. Honorary pallbearers are Erika Santillan, Alexandria Sifuentes, Leann Hernandez, Shelbie Hernandez, Nikki Jo Herandez, and Denise Marie Schram. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
