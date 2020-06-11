MARIA ESMERALDA BENAVIDES VICTORIA - Maria Esmeralda Benavides entered into rest on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born July 29, 1949 to the late Concepcion and Amada Casas Garcia. She is survived by her husband Humberto Benavides, her sons Eugenio Benavides and Humberto Adam Benavides; 5 brothers, 3 sisters, 3 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 1 brother. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit: www.gracefuneralhome.net.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.