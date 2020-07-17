MARIA DOROTHY CABRERA VICTORIA - Maria Dorothy Cabrera, age 65 of Victoria passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born February 10, 1955 in Victoria to the late Santos Y Benitez and Jesusa Guajardo Benitez. She is survived by her husband, Bruno Cabrera of Victoria; daughter, Jesusa Rosas (Carlos) of Victoria; son, Jerardo Diaz (Juanita) of Victoria; sisters, Terry Cadingo and Margarita Martinez both of Victoria. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Benita Gonzalez, brothers, Abel Gonzalez, Rudy Garza, and Cruz Benitez. A Rosary will begin Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 8:15am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at a later date. Pallbearers will be Brianna Rosas, Theresa Adamas, Jesusa Gilliam, Elsa Perez, Marisa Rosas, and Nalleli Rosas. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

