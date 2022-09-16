Maria Cardenas Valdez
SAN ANTONIO — Maria Valdez born April 12, 1955 to Ernesto and Inez Cardenas passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the age of 67. Mrs. Valdez was preceded in death by her husband, Ernesto Valdez. She is survived by her sons, Ernest Valdez, Jr. and Jose Luis Valdez; daughter, Rosalinda Cottrell and husband, Zachariah; sister, Esther Alvarez; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Camero Funeral Home. A Rosary Service will be held Monday Evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery.
