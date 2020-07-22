MARIA LOUISE CASTILLO VICTORIA - Maria Louisa Castillo went to be with the Lord July 13, 2020 at the age of 58. She was born October 12, 1961 to Luis Garcia and Esperanza Canales Garcia. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Triston Barefield, Devin Baugh, George Mahan, Jr., Colton Mahan, George Mahan, III, George Garcia, Robert Lee Sanchez, Michael Sanchez and Manuel Castillo, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Brian Rogers, Sam Carbajal, Jesse Castillo and Tony Basquez. She was preceded in death by her father Luis Garcia and her dad Leroy Lucas. She is survived by her mother Esperanza "Hope" Lucas; husband of 44 years Manuel Castillo; daughter Angelina Castillo (George) Mahan, son Manuel Castillo, Jr.; brother Jose Garcia; sisters Rosalinda (Sam) Carbajal, Thelma Lucas (Brian) Rogers, Kayla (Pat) Hargrove and Sandra (Marvin) Gamez; and 4 grandchildren Danette Mahan, George Mahan, III, Skyler Mahan and Colton Mahan. Maria was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, shopping and dancing. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
