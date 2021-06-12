Maria De Jesus Nunez
VICTORIA — Maria De Jesus Nunez, age 73, a loving sister, daughter, aunt, & friend passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born to the late William Sr. & Carmen Pena Nunez in Victoria, Texas on December 25, 1947 (on our daddy’s birthday). Maria’s love for her family was unconditional and like no other. Her kindness and spirit of helping others blessed so many. To her nieces and nephews she was known as “Mia.” Every holiday and special event was memorable because of her loving nature. She was inspirational and played a huge part in the many lives that she touched. Having been an advocate for higher education & being the first in her family to graduate from college, she was inspired to better oneself, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of Houston in 1977 & a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Houston College of Law in 1984. Maria was first a teacher, primarily a social studies teacher here in Victoria. She also taught in San Antonio & in Pasadena. In her 35-year career as an attorney, her areas of practice were in immigration, SSI disability, & adoptions. Maria was a true voice for those less fortunate. She had a heart of gold. She was a devote catholic and member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Maria loved serving her church community and was a member of the parish council, a Eucharistic Minister, a CCD Catechist, a Diocesan V Encuentro member, a Legion of Mary member, a Lay Associate with Missionary Catechist of Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary member. She is survived by her sisters, Rachel DeLeon, Otilia (Randy) Martin, Ofilia Nunez, Carmen Renee (Mark R.) Rodriguez. Her sister-in-law, Rosalinda G. Nunez, and by our Sister-in-Christ, Janet Martinez. As well as, her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, & great-great nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William A. Nunez, Jr. & Robert P. Nunez. Visitation will begin on Sunday, June 13th for family visitation from 4-8pm, Monday, June 14th visitation is from 4-8pm with rosary at 7pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, June 15th at 11:45am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with funeral mass to be celebrated at 1pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Bobby Rodriguez, Bryan Rodriguez, Daniel DeLeon, John Martin, Eric Martin, & Tony Nunez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Armando Nunez, Sebero DeLeon, Jr., Michael DeLeon, and Joe Anthony Pena. On behalf of her family, we would like to give a very special thanks to Dr. Ty Meyer, nurses, & staff with the Dornburg Center of Compassion & Hospice of South Texas, Dr. Eliezer Castaneda, Dr. Melissa Yu, Dr. Sadia Salim, Dr. Sujit Prabhu, Area Agency on Aging, Texas Home Health PCS Services, & Carter Home Health. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas or Our Lady of Sorrows Building Fund. Services under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212.
