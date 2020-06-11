MARIA DELGADO VICTORIA - Maria Canales Delgado, 66, went to be with the Lord June 7, 2020. She was born December 9, 1953 in Victoria, Texas to Pete V. and Lillie Mendez Canales. Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm with the rosary and funeral service at 1:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.