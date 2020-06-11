MARIA DELGADO VICTORIA - Maria Canales Delgado, 66, went to be with the Lord June 7, 2020. She was born December 9, 1953 in Victoria, Texas to Pete V. and Lillie Mendez Canales. Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm with the rosary and funeral service at 1:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries