Maria DeLuz Gutierrez
VICTORIA — Maria DeLuz Gutierrez went to be with the Lord and join her husband July 3, 2021 at the age of 88. She was born March 3, 1933 in La Feria, Texas to the late Manuel and Angela Zamora.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 12, 2021 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Honoring her as pallbearers will be her grandsons Jesse Benavides, Jr., Jaime Benavides, Justin Benavides, Jacob Ramirez, Hector Gonzales, Nicholas Gonzales, Brandon Tyson and Gabriel Garcia.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Demetrio Gutierrez; siblings Guadalupe, Joe, Victor, Felicitas, Ruben and Gloria and her granddaughter Rosana Flores.
She is survived by her children Angela (Jesse) Benavides, Martin Gutierrez, Alma (Johnny) Garza, Dalia (Robert) Vasquez, Ana (Arnold) Gonzales, Aida Gutierrez and Ruben Gutierrez; siblings Manuel Zamora, Esther (Gregorio) Contreras, Pete (Tuly) Zamora and Janie (Hilario) Ramirez; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and her Dachshund Peanut.
Maria was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Maria had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed watching the Price is Right and Novelas. She liked to cook and sew. She was known as the Matriarch of the family and was a Mama to many.
A special thanks to the staff at Post Acute Medical in Citizens Hospital for their tender care and support.
www.gracefuneralhome.net
