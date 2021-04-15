Maria Elena Ahern
GOLIAD — Maria Elena Ahern, 71, of Goliad gained her angel wings Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Family and friends will gather for Visitation, Thursday, April 15th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca. Rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Chapel Services will be 10:00AM, Friday, April 16th at Grace Funeral Chapel, with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow in Seadrift Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Mayorga, Joseph R. Mayorga, Christian Mayorga, Joseph A. Navarro, Lucas Saenz and Arnold Saenz. Honorary Pallbearers are Gage M. Saenz, Luke Wendell, Kamdyn Wendell and Kayce Truax.
Maria was born September 18, 1949 in Robstown, Texas to the late Cruz and Natividad (Trevino) Mayorga. She loved watching wrestling and listening to Elvis and George Strait.
Maria leaves behind her husband of 20 years, Dale Ahern; two daughters, Lucy Saenz and Rebecca Holder; two brothers, Jose R. Mayorga and Cruz Mayorga, Jr.; two sisters, Gloria Rios and Concepcion Maldonado; seven grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by two sisters, Marta Martinez and Juanita Sandoval.
If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, Texas 77901
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- It's voter suppression, not voter fraud (19)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (7)
- After widespread opposition in Whitsett, Zinc Resources proposes hazardous waste facility in Victoria (5)
- Victoria County Elections Board address concerns, clarifies rules for poll watchers ahead of May's elections (4)
- Victoria school board district 4 candidates debate ahead of May (3)
- Activist Diane Wilson begins hunger strike to stop dredging project, oil exportation (2)
- Lifelong educator, namesake of Cade Middle School dies at age 95 (2)
- City Corner: Victoria County vaccine hub provides prompt, efficient vaccinations (2)
- Letter: Statements made during Victoria school board candidate debate were not true (2)
- District holds bond information session (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.