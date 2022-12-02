Maria Eudoxia Garcia
REFUGIO — Maria Eudoxia Garcia, 75, passed away November 27, 2022. She was born February 26, 1947 to the late Andres Lopez and Eufrecina Rivera. She is survived by her husband Jaime Garcia; sons Jaime Garcia, Jr. of Corpus Christi, Humberto Garcia of Pleasanton, Tx ; daughters Concepcion Flores of Refugio, Carmen Lechuga of Chicago Illinois, Patricia Ayala of California, Inez Gonzales of California, Teresa Camacho of Refugio, Juana Thompson, Laura Camarena Corpus Christi; brother Reymundo Lopez of Chicago, Illinois; sisters Guadulupe Camacho, Salustia Lopez, Margarita Lopez, Maria Lopez all from Mexico, 32 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A rosary will be recited Friday, December 2, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377. (361)526-4334
