Maria Francisca Soliz Salazar
VICTORIA — Maria Francisca Soliz Salazar, 99, of Victoria, passed away from heart failure on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Methodist West Hospital in Houston, Texas. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. With hearts full of love and sadness, we held her in our heart as she greeted her heavenly Father. She was born September 9, 1922 in Goliad, Texas to Jose N. Soliz and Angelita Rodriguez Soliz. Maria was kind, gentle and loving. She had a beautiful smile that she freely bestowed on those around her. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria, Texas.
She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Maldonado, Pilar Marin, Mary (David) Salazar-Younkins; sons, Manuel (Dahlia) Salazar, Albert (Mollie) Salazar, Andre Salazar; sisters, Toni Saenz and Maxine Baker, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Salinas Salazar; daughters, Sara Flores and Alice Minjarez; sons, Antonio Salazar and Ernest Salazar; sister, Connie Machado; and brothers, Manuel Soliz, Joe Thomas Soliz and Jose Soliz Jr.
Services will begin on Monday, March 14, 2022 with a visitation from 4 to 6 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria followed by a Rosary at 6 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River Street, Victoria on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 1009 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Pallbearers will include Anthony Salazar, Rocky Padilla, Joe Michael Flores, David Younkins, Chris Salazar and Adan Flores. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
