Maria Fuentes Figueroa
VICTORIA — On September 1, 2021 Maria Fuentes Figueroa was accepted into the arms of Jesus. She was 91 years old and was born on December 25,1929. Maria was born to Sesario and Agustina Fuentes in Kenedy, Texas. She united in holy matrimony to the late Juan Figueroa on August 27, 1944. This union was blessed with two children. Maria was a devoted wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She was tenacious which was apparent in her everyday life, especially with her family and her unwavering faith. She was a long time member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Maria was an avid seamstress and worked alongside her husband doing upholstery work.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Juan Figueroa Sr.; daughter, Rosalinda Flores; and great-grandson, Zachary Flores. She is survived by her son, John Figueroa Jr.; grandchildren, Monica Figueroa of Canyon Lake, Bianca Figueroa of Victoria, Raquel Rodriguez of Victoria, Marisol Fox and her husband, Larry of Austin and Elizabeth Stolte and her husband, Kevin of Victoria; great-grandchildren, Justin Chapman, Lauren Flores, Jonathan Dell, Ross Burks, Kristopher Stolte and Madyson Hughling; and great-great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Paisley and Elena Dell.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 5-8PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary to begin at 7PM. Funeral mass will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10AM at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Justin Chapman, Alex Lozano, Joey Garza, Larry Fox, Kevin Stolte and Raymond Flores.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blotter: Authorities arrest 7 on DWI charge over Labor Day weekend
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.3:9-10; quote by Benjamin Franklin
- Q: What are the chances of catching COVID-19 when fully vaccinated?
- Victoria man pleads guilty to creating to improper recording, image of woman
- 212 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Crossroads
- Cuero, Yoakum rise in football rankings
- Dennis Patillo: Japanese 'miracle' noodles offer diet-friendly pasta option
- Guest column: Communication Corner: An open letter to white evangelicals
- Goliad beats Mathis in district opener
- Seadrift man dies in crash on SH 185
Commented
- Letter: We need our leaders to put partisan politics aside and show unity (9)
- Letter: Thank you, President Biden (8)
- Letter: Open carry of firearms is not meant to make our country great (6)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 6 (5)
- Five important laws going into effect Wednesday in Texas (3)
- Bond or no bond? That is the question. (3)
- Julia Soto (2)
- Danilynn Faith Montalvo (2)
- Letter: A rating of President Biden's performance (2)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: An open letter to white evangelicals (2)
- YMCA rolls out SHTEAM bus (1)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (1)
- Mary E. Gauna (1)
- Manuel Caballero III (1)
- Are you upset that Bootfest is canceled? (1)
- Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue on Wednesday (1)
- Esmeralda Jean Hernandez (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.3:9-10; quote by Benjamin Franklin (1)
- William S. Vincent (1)
- Victoria residents escape the Labor Day heat in Patriot Park (1)
- Letter: A person must have 'standing' to sue (1)
- Anton David Machacek (1)
- Mac Lee: Science vs. the real world (1)
- Frank T. Cavazos (1)
- 237 new COVID-19, 2 deaths cases reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Beverly Lincke (1)
- Blotter: Gun, class ring reported stolen from home (1)
- Letter: Our president needs to make a stand against the Taliban (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.