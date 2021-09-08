Maria Fuentes Figueroa
Maria Fuentes Figueroa
VICTORIA — On September 1, 2021 Maria Fuentes Figueroa was accepted into the arms of Jesus. She was 91 years old and was born on December 25,1929. Maria was born to Sesario and Agustina Fuentes in Kenedy, Texas. She united in holy matrimony to the late Juan Figueroa on August 27, 1944. This union was blessed with two children. Maria was a devoted wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She was tenacious which was apparent in her everyday life, especially with her family and her unwavering faith. She was a long time member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Maria was an avid seamstress and worked alongside her husband doing upholstery work.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Juan Figueroa Sr.; daughter, Rosalinda Flores; and great-grandson, Zachary Flores. She is survived by her son, John Figueroa Jr.; grandchildren, Monica Figueroa of Canyon Lake, Bianca Figueroa of Victoria, Raquel Rodriguez of Victoria, Marisol Fox and her husband, Larry of Austin and Elizabeth Stolte and her husband, Kevin of Victoria; great-grandchildren, Justin Chapman, Lauren Flores, Jonathan Dell, Ross Burks, Kristopher Stolte and Madyson Hughling; and great-great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Paisley and Elena Dell.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 5-8PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary to begin at 7PM. Funeral mass will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10AM at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Justin Chapman, Alex Lozano, Joey Garza, Larry Fox, Kevin Stolte and Raymond Flores.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.