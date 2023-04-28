Maria G. Ochoa
PORT LAVACA — Maria G. Ochoa, 93, of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023 surrounded by her beloved children. She was born on July 14, 1929, in Yorktown, Texas to the late Miguel F. Gonzales and Nieves R. Gonzales. A member of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Port Lavaca.
Survived by, daughters, Helen Hamons (Dennis), Sylvia Martinez, and Otilia Black; sons, Atanislado Ochoa, Jr. (Margarita), and Abel Ochoa; sisters, Margaret, Alice, Rosemary, and Rosalinda; brothers, Phillip, Theodore, Robert, and Ignacio; grandchildren, Valerie Talley, Bonimarie Gettings, Michael Gutierrez, Samantha Stallberg, Aaron Ochoa, and Yoselin Rios; and 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, Miguel F. and Nieves R. Gonzales; husband, Atanislado Ochoa, Sr.; daughter, Jesusa “Chita” Sturm; sisters, Carmen, Delphina, Josephine, Nicole, and Nieves; brother, Jessie.
Visitation will begin, Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 3:00PM to 6:00PM with a talk at 3:30PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.

