MARIA 'MARY' BURGOS GARCIA VICTORIA - Maria 'Mary' Burgos-Garcia, 84, passed away on June 22, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Brownsville, Texas, where she married and started her family of 4 boys and 1 girl. The family moved to Victoria in 1970, after being a homemaker, Mary started working at Dillard's Department Store in Better Women's Dresses. Mary's approach to customer service drove high volume sales and she won multiple Pace Setter sales awards for many years before retiring from Dillard's. In retirement, Mary was a member of the Catholic Daughters of Our Lady of Victory and worked to support and help care for those that were disadvantaged or ill. She also enjoyed traveling including the occasional trip to the Casino to give back. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jose G. Burgos; 3 brothers; sister, Carmen; and mother, Lazara Marin-Martinez. Mary is survived by her children, Joe Paul Burgos (Susan), David Burgos (Laura), Carlos Burgos (Norma), Edward Burgos, Debbie Burgos-Pfeifer (Sean) and devoted husband, Mario Garcia; and step daughters, Leticia Gonzales, Velma Rendon (Ray), Silvia King and Cheryl Waller. She was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and a step great grandson. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:30 pm followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:00 pm. Pallbearers are Robert Alvear, Luis Burgos, Sam Burgos, Eric Burgos, Colin Burgos and Nick Pfeifer. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'We want a symbol of unity': Residents to request Confederate monument's removal (12)
- Guest column: We say a lot by what we honor (8)
- Victoria County commissioners ax forensic audit (7)
- After Black Lives Matter protest, what's next for Victoria? (6)
- Letter: Removing statue serves as weapon in culture war (6)
- Letter: Protect our history from those wishing to destroy it (6)
- Guest column: Look through another's eyes for better understanding (6)
- Letter: Radical leftists are hijacking a man's unjust death (6)
- Letter: Regarding the monument, save, don't cave (5)
- A collective lack of leadership (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.