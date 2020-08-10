Maria Garza went to be with the Lord August 3, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 9 -10 am, with a rosary to be recited at 10 am with service at 10:30 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Victoria. Full obituary at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kayaking company offers serene, socially distanced activity during pandemic
- Victoria County reports additional COVID-19 death, bringing total to 47
- Port Lavaca bowling alley keeps rolling
- Five COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria County jail
- How can I be safe from COVID-19 while sharing a vehicle?
- Infection control was already a problem in local nursing homes. Then a pandemic hit.
- Do I need a negative COVID-19 test to return to work?
- 5 intriguing potential NBA playoff matchups
- Victoria City Council to talk proposed 2021 budget, tax rate
- Watch out for government impostor scams
Commented
- 'Buckle up Butter Cup' (11)
- Letter: Local leaders should courageously say no to the removal of the statue (7)
- Letter: Removing insensitive monuments is an opportunity toward healing (6)
- VISD board discuss tax rates, employee salaries (5)
- Letter: All things Confederate belong in a museum (5)
- Letter: Teach history, do not glorify it (4)
- Charges brought against a Missouri couple for displaying guns at protesters during a demonstration outside their mansion (3)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: President Trump's attempt to rock the vote sends a shudder through the political world (3)
- 7,300 gallons of biodiesel spill near Lake Texana, water not impacted (3)
- Driver airlifted to hospital after swerving to avoid cow in road near Yoakum (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.