Maria Guadalupe
Perales
VICTORIA — Maria Guadalupe Perales of Victoria, Texas entered eternal rest with Jesus on July 26, 2023, in Victoria, Texas.
Maria was born on October 8, 1944, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to the late Trinidad and Mercedes Perales. Maria was known for her outgoing personality and enthusiasm for life. She was passionate about dancing and often found herself as the first one on the dance floor. Her dedication to her work was reflected in her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she cherished dearly. Maria was also well-known for her outspokenness and selfless attitude towards others.
Maria is survived by her son Martin Aguayo (Kelly); daughter Maria M. Aguayo; daughter Mary Aguayo; daughter Rosie Amador (Robert); daughter Lisa Poncio (Gene); son Alex Tovar; daughter Alicia Tovar; 13 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. Maria was preceded in death by her parents Trinidad and Mercedes Perales; her brother Juan Perales; and her sister Carmen Hernandez.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects to Maria at a visitation to be held on Sunday, July 30th from 6:00 to 8:00PM with the Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. The funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 208 W. River St. in Victoria on Monday, July 31st at 1:00PM with interment to immediately follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.