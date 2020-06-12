Hernandez, Maria

MARIA DEL CARMEN HERNANDEZ VICTORIA - Maria C. Hernandez passed away June 9, 2020. Visitation will be held Mon., June 15, 2020 from 11:30-12:30 with rosary to be recited at 12:30 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows. Mass at 1:00 pm with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. www.gracefuneralhome.net

