MARIA DEL CARMEN HERNANDEZ VICTORIA - Maria Del Carmen Hernandez went to be with the Lord June 9, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born November 15, 1942 to the late Trinidad Pena and Mercedes Barrera Perales. Visitation will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 from 11:30 am -12:30 pm with rosary to be recited at 12:30 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 pm with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In addition to her parents, Maria was preceded in death by her husband Jose Angel Hernandez and her brother Juan Rafael Perales. She is survived by her children Maria (Ernest) Castillo, Mary Jane (Raul M. Gamez) Hernandez, Raul Hernandez, Paul (Anna) Hernandez, Esmeralda Hernandez and Jo Ann (Candido) Jimenez; sister Maria Guadalupe Perales De Aguayo; 24 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Maria was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She loved cooking, family gatherings, dancing and always opened her home to help anyone. She was loved by her family and will be dearly missed. Her family will always cherish their memories of her. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
