Maria Louisa Ramirez
VICTORIA — Maria Louisa Ramirez, 79, passed away June 21, 2021. A visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas 77901. Graveside services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2 in Beeville.
Maria was born in Beeville, Texas to the late Santiago Montez and Magdalena (Mendoza) Montez. She worked as a hairdresser, bus driver, a nanny and a home health caretaker, all positions that showed her sweet spirit. She loved making tamales for all of her family and friends, but her biggest joy was being surrounded by her family. She was a faithful servant of Jehovah’s Witness.
Maria is survived by two sons, Richard Ramirez (Petra) and Porfirio “B.B.” Ramirez, III (Mary Jane); five daughters, Esmerelda Ramirez, Sylvia Ramirez, Imelda Huerta (Jesse), Lucia Hernandez (Jesse) and Lorrie Valderrama (Stephen); two brothers, Emilio Montez and Eduardo Montez; 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Santiago Montez, Jr. and a grandson, Jason Lyle Miller.
If desired, the family requests memorials may be made to donate.jw.org

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.