MARIA LONGORIA MACIAS CORPUS CHRISTI - Maria Longoria Macias entered into eternal rest at her home in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 31, 2019. On April 6, 1939, Maria was born in San Jose to Pedro and Juanita Servin Longoria who have preceded her in death. Also preceding her, husband, Jose Macias; son, Jose Macias, Jr.; grandchildren, Michael Reyna and Maria Gonzalez. Maria is survived by her children, Mary Jane Reyna (Marcos), Peter Macias, Virginia G. Macias, Paula Plummer (Shawn), Juan Alcantar Jr. (Linda); 19 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; brother, Martin Longoria (Anna); father of her children, Juan G. Alcantar; and numerous nieces , nephews, and friends. Visitation will begin Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 10:00 am St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stockdale, TX and the Rosary Vigil will be recited at 10:30 am that same morning. Funeral Mass Tuesday, August 6, 2019 11:00 am St. Mary's Catholic Church Stockdale, Texas Father Dennis Jarzombek will officiate the services. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. You are welcome to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
