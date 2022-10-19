Maria Magdalena Huizar Perez
VICTORIA — Maria Magdalena Huizar Perez, age 76 of Victoria passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born March 7, 1946, in Poth to the late Magdalena Campos and Jose E. Mimosa.
She is survived by her husband Hipolito Perez; daughter, Becky Perez Reyes of Victoria; son, Hipolito “Paul” Perez of Victoria; sisters, Anna Chapa of Poth, Margie Silva of Floresville, Rose Huizar of Poth, and Julia Trevino (Larry) of Poth; brothers, Joe Huizar of Poth, and Gilbert Huizar of Poth.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jesse Reyes, Xavier Adames, and Celeste Delgado, and great-grandchildren, PFC Reyes, Eric. Grace Reyes, Sophia Delgado, and Isabella Adames.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, and brother Rojelio Huizar.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 11:45am with a Rosary to be recited at 12:15pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Alexander Reyes, Xavier Adames, Jes Delgado, Freddy Silva, and Eddie Gutierrez. Honorary Pallbearer will be PFC Reyes, Eric of the US Army.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria. 361-575-3212.
