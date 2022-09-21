Maria “Mary” Martinez Mosley
VICTORIA — Maria “Mary” Martinez Mosley, 65, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born April 5, 1957 in Lyford, Texas and her parents were the late Amalio Martinez and Concha Guadian Martinez. She was the youngest of eight children and they were raised in the valley. Mary attended Lyford High School, was active in school activities and she was named Miss Harlingen and Miss Fiesta. She moved to Victoria in the mid 70’s, became a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and continuously practiced her catholic faith. Mary enjoyed working at Dillard’s and was to many clients their fashion consultant and continuously received Pacesetter awards. She retired in 2018, to enjoy time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
She always greeted you with a big smile, loved caring for her family and enjoyed travelling. She also loved spending time with friends and caring for people in need.
Mary will be truly missed by her loving family, her husband and soulmate, Sylvester “Sly” Mosley; sons and daughters in law, Javier and April Cavazos, Fernando and Jennifer Rosas; grandchildren, Xavier Cavazos, Alexis Cavazos, Henley Cavazos and Penelope Rosas; many relatives and friends that were her family, and her grand fur baby, Kolby. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her daughter, Veronica Cavazos and her siblings.
The family will gather to greet family and guests on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 4 to 6 pm at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 6 pm.
In memory of Mary, memorials may be made to the charity of donor’s choice. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
