Maria “Mary” Ramirez
OKLAHOMA CITY — Maria “Mary” Angela Cavazos-Ramirez, age 90 of Oklahoma City went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 3, 2022. A native of Brownsville, Texas, Mrs. Ramirez was born on March 2, 1932 to the late Jose Narciso Cavazos and Cecilia Castro Cavazos. Mary was a retired career missionary, having served 38 years with the Home Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Reverend Rudolph Ramirez. After his death in 1996, Mrs. Ramirez continued to work as director of Good Shepherd Ministry at First Baptist Church until her retirement in 2015-16. The church honored the work of the Ramirez’s to the community by naming the Good Shepherd Ministry Building, “The Ramirez Center”. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Sara Elizabeth Sanchez and brother, Jose N. Cavazos. She is survived by her children, Wendell Rudolph Ramirez and wife, Barbara of San Antonio, Wanda Ruth Longoria of San Antonio, Wayne Randolph Ramirez and wife, Marion of Bethany, Ok and Wendy Roxanne Mladineo and husband, Christopher of Bethany, Ok.; siblings, Faustina Cecilia (Vicki) Ibarra-Banda, Eva Ester Pina, Maria Luisa (MaryLou) Morales, Orpha Noemi Davila, Ruth Abigail Longoria, and Francisco Enrique (Frankie) Cavazos; twelve grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday, November 11, 2022, 11:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Mr. Wally Pena officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include David Ramirez, Kevin Ramirez, Josh Calhoun and Richard Davila. The Honorary Pallbearer is Francisco Enrique Cavasos. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Did you vote?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.