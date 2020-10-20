Maria Mendoza
Gonzales
CUERO — Maria Mendoza Gonzales, 73, of Cuero passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born September 12, 1947 in Runge to Gabino and Maria Ochoa Mendoza. She married the late Reynaldo Gonzales on November 19, 1962 in Sinton. Maria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her companion, Johnny Hernandez and being around her children and grandchildren. Maria is survived by her companion, Johnny Hernandez; daughters, Hilda Gonzales and Christina Gonzales; sons, James (Valeria) Gonzales, Jesse Gonzales, Reynaldo Gonzales, David (Pat) Gonzales, and Raymond (Stephanie) Gonzales; sisters, Janie Deleon, Rosa Trevino and Carolina Coronado, all of Mathis; brothers, Lino Mendoza of Alvin, Trinidad Mendoza of Ft. Lupton, Colorado, Benito Mendoza, Robert Mendoza and Fabian Mendoza, all of Mathis; twenty-eight grandchildren and thirty-three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reynaldo Gonzales; infant daughters, Lanora and Delma Gonzales; sons, Leroy Gonzales and Robert Gonzales; sisters, Aurora Martinez and Rosalinda Vernon; and brother, Domingo Mendoza. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5 - 7 PM at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 10 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Raymond Gonzales, David Gonzales, James Gonzales, Jesse Gonzales, Donovan Gonzales, Steve Maldonado and Emilio Gonzales. Honorary Pallbearers include all of her grandchildren. Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
