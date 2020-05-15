Morales, Maria

MARIA R. MORALES PORT LAVACA - Maria R. Morales, age 81, of Port Lavaca passed away April 15, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2pm at Morales Cemetery in Long Mott, Tx. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

