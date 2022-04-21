Maria Odelia Ledezma
PORT LAVACA — Maria Odelia Ledezma, 85, passed away Monday, April 18th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00PM and a Rosary to begin at 6:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 West Austin Street in Port Lavaca. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:00AM with interment to immediately follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.
Maria Odelia was born June 05, 1936, in Falfurrias, Texas to the late Felix and Martha Longoria (Longoria Land Grant Porcion 94). Maria Odelia enjoyed music, she loved to dance, she loved her family, and she was proud to have worked for Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca for over fifteen years. Maria Odelia was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Martha Longoria (Longoria Land Grant Porcion 94); sons, Andrew and Orlando Morales; son-in-law, Daniel Martinez.
Maria Odelia leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Belinda Martinez, and Nora Vela (Ruben); son, Joe Morales; grandchildren, Daniel G. Martinez, Victoria Nicole Martinez (Leobardo), Monica Kellar (Nicholas), Justin Morales, Mallory Wenhold (John), Sofia Thurlkill (Roger Garcia), Audrie Rodriguez (Mark), Christina Charlton (Patrick), Mark Morales (Linsey), Mathew Morales, Emily Stanley (Gavin) and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
