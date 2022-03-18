Maria Orfiria
Villarreal
GOLDEN, COLORADO — Wickedly smart, filled with love, sometimes judgmental, and a tad spoiled, Maria Orfiria Villarreal, ‘Momo’, lived a life filled with the joys and losses that accompany deep love. Cherished by her parents, Alfredo and San Juana Flores, Momo modeled the love and care she learned as a child. The last living of her siblings, Cruz, Sophia, Sabino, Eusebio, Ramona, she remembered them always and enjoyed sharing memories and treasuring photos with all who knew them. We can only imagine that the family portrait is complete with her presence.
Though still a child when she married her husband, Raymond H. Villarreal Sr (deceased), and raised her children, she guided each of them in their varied paths. She spent her early life raising children and cleaning homes. Those who knew her as the owner of the Pecan Lounge likely recall both her business acumen and sharp wit.
She loved traveling and most enjoyed Paris, Hawaii, Hamilton in Chicago, and Disney Cruises where they brought her every sweet dessert she desired. She loved horror movies and the Hallmark channel, coke and cake, and the simple joys of sitting in the sun with her sewing or wandering the aisles of Walmart. Despite the daily pains of a body that worked far too hard for far too long, Momo lived her life in love.
She leaves behind her only son, Raymond F. Villarreal Jr. (Gloria), whom she loved deeply; daughter, Rose Villarreal, with whom she loved talking to almost every day; and daughter, Mary Ann Villarreal (Lisa), whose life was infinitely changed by her love. She knew a grief that no mother should know, preceded in death by daughters, Jo Ann Perez and Nancy Villarreal. We dream that the gates of heaven opened quickly upon her arrival and a path was opened to hasten her reunion with her two daughters.
Though separated by miles she wondered daily about her grandchildren, Michelle (deceased), Erika, and Derrick, reminiscing about their childhood activities and worrying on their futures to anyone who would listen. She asked always about Rose’s children and grandchildren, especially Isaiah, praying daily for his well-being and health. She loved to sit and talk with Jennifer, whose presence brought her peace and comfort. She looked forward to her weekly calls with Mary and Richard, and her special calls with Coco and Esmeralda.
Perhaps there was no greater joy than when she was visited by her nieces, Priscilla, Annie, Rosie, and Beatrice who catered to her every need and listened to stories about her siblings. She blessed the lives of “her girls,” grandchildren, Amaris and Aliana. She always said aloud that they made her arthritic pain bearable, that her last wish was to see them grow up into beautiful people. She spent her weekends with Aliana, making her fideo and letting her watch anything she wanted on TV, and she overpaid Amaris for cutting her yard as a way of sneaking $20 when Mary Ann objected. Though dementia had started to settle in, during her lucid moments, she remained sharp and witty, making us shake our heads with a chuckle.
The world gained brightness and vibrancy on July 6, 1934. Though the grief that flooded our days on December 23, 2021 seems to overwhelm, we know that her legacies of love and wisdom endure. Join us at Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, Texas in celebrating her life on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Family and friends gathering at 10:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 am. Please share memories with the family at www.wasatchlawn.com or www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Beto (11)
- O'Rourke talks common ground at Victoria town hall (7)
- Letter: Observations and opinions on current topics (6)
- Armando Salazar, Sr. (1)
- Education services now on offer at Victoria County Jail (1)
- Editorial: 27,000 rejected ballots is unacceptable (1)
- L. Rae Cohen (1)
- Blotter: Money, wallet stolen from senior citizen (1)
- Texas children need Biden to work with GOP to extend child tax credit (1)
- Christ's Kitchen to return to inside dining (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.