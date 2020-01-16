MARIA ESTRADA PEREZ GEORGE WEST - Maria Estrada Perez 72 passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born in Dewitt county to the late Rosalio and Refugia Estrada. Maria is survived by her daughters Mary Cantu, Teresa Ruz and Hilda Sosa; step sons Joe, Ricky, Sammy, and Adam Perez; sisters Benita Vasquez, Elida Ramirez; and 1 brother Ramon Estrada. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Joe M. Perez Jr., sisters Eusebia Chava Ramos, Manuela Sierra and Pauline Mancillas. There will be a Graveside Service Friday Jan. 17, 2020 at 3pm at George West Cemetery. Services under the Direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home.

