MARIA GUADALUPE GARCIA PEREZ CONROE - Maria Guadalupe Garcia Perez, 75, a longtime resident of Victoria, Texas and currently resided in Conroe, Texas went to be with our Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on The King Ranch in Kingsville, Texas on January 23, 1945 to Felipe R. Garcia Sr. and Angela Balderas. Maria retired from Detar Hospital after 36 years of service. Maria, who was affectionately known as "Momo" was a devoted grandmother to her beautiful granddaughters, she enjoyed shopping, dancing and most of all spending time with her family. Maria was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 24 years of marriage, Ramon C. Perez. Her parents; two brothers, Jose P. Garcia, Victoriano Garcia and grandson Ezra A. Ortega. Maria is survived by her son Joe L. "Bebo" (Janet) Perez of San Antonio, Texas; two daughters Carolina "Carrie" (Eric) Ortega of Conroe, Texas and Veronica "Ronnie" (John) Cuellar of Hutto, Texas; three sisters Herminia Herrera, Juanita "Janie" Gonzalez and Margarita "Margie" (Jesus) Galindo; two brothers Carmelo Garcia and Felipe R. (Angelica) Garcia Jr. all of Kingsville, Texas; 10 granddaughters Lauren Marie Perez, Samantha Rae Ortega, Alyssa Rae Cuellar, Zara Denise Ortega, Mallory Nicole Cuellar, Aria Grace Ortega, Caia Jo Ortega, Amber Danelle Garcia, Cecilia Noelle Gonzales and Mariah Gabrielle Garcia and numerous nephews and nieces and friends. Visitation will be held from 5pm to 9pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening. Visitation will resume Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Richard Tristan, Christopher Tristan, Felix Sanchez, Gregorio "Tres" Gonzalez, Jesse Galindo and Keith Maddox. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lauren Perez, Alyssa Cuellar, Mallory Cuellar, Caia Ortega, Samantha Ortega, Zara Ortega and Aria Ortega. Special thanks to the Tristan family for all their love and support. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
