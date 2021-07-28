Maria Pilar Robles
VICTORIA — Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Maria Pilar Leal Robles, entered peacefully into eternal rest and life ever after on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Mrs. Robles was born on August 1, 1923 in Yancey, Texas to the late Ysidro and Rafaela Leal. Mrs. Robles was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Francisco Robles, Sr.; her son, Francisco Robles, Jr.; and four brothers and two sisters.
Pilar was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Church and la Capilla de Santisima Trinidad. She was a homemaker and a loving mother who endlessly gave of herself. Pilar had amazing perseverance and determination throughout her lifetime. She never lost her faith and never gave up on life. She raised her children with love, compassion, faith and understanding. She was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also shared that love with children she helped raise. Pilar was a hard worker and alongside her husband, she was a migrant worker all while raising her children.
Our dear mother lived life to its absolute fullest. She loved to be surrounded by family and tending to her plants and garden. Pilar was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her and her infectious smile will be forever missed.
Mrs. Robles is survived by her sons, Robert (Aurora) Robles and Jose (Rose) Robles; daughters, Lupe (Oscar) Gonzales, Mary (Sam) Casanova and Norma (Joe) Delgado; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 children she loved as her own.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 30th from 5-7pm at Colonial Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 31st at 9am at la Capilla de Santisima Trinidad, with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Nicholas Jones, John Arringdale, Jose F. Robles, David Robles, Monica Pilar Gonzales and Jose Robles.
The family would like to thank the doctors, healthcare professionals and caregivers at Detar Hospital, Post Acute Medical, Forte Home Health and Crown Hospice, for the care, love and compassion to our mother while in their care. A special thanks to Dr. Jain and Dr. Galla for their care, dedication and compassion. And to the dedicated home caregivers, Jaylnn O’Cañas, Jessica Torres, Sylvia Reyna, Mary Jane Martinez, Amanda Olguin and Kathy Valdez, who gave our mother that extra attention, love and care; you will always have a special place in our hearts.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
