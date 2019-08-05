MARIA R. CAVAZOS VICTORIA - Maria R. Cavazos, age 68, of Victoria passed away on Thursday , August 1, 2019. She was born November 18, 1950 in Bishop, Texas to the late Manuel Rosales and Rosa Rangel. She is survived by her Daughters: Veronica Cavazos, Michelle Cavazos of Victoria, Elva Solis of San Antonio; Sons; Martin Delagarza (Rachel) of Victoria, Ronnie Delagarza (Theresa) of Colorado; Brothers; Adan Rosales (Paula), Joe Rosales (Susie) of Victoria, Toby Rosales (Lucy) of San Antonio. She has 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Raymond L. Cavazos. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home. Visitation will resume Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 9 am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 am at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers: Martin Delagarza, Ronnie Delagarza, Joe Rosales, Toby Rosales, John Rosales, J. David Moreno. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- Former Calhoun Port board member takes plea deal for felony theft (3)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (2)
- Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments (2)
- VISD proposes reducing taxes, raising teacher salaries (3)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Yorktown teen beats cancer (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- Reader responds to guest column on free speech (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.