Maria RIvera
REFUGIO — Maria Rivera, was born on a ranch between Woodsboro and Refugio. Her parents decided that Refugio would be their home. Maria had a twin brother named Carlos. She and Carlos were always together. Carlos had an accident early in life. In Maria’s final days she would often mention that she was ready to join her brother in heaven. Maria was determined to reach her 101st birthday and she did just that. During her birthday celebration she was surrounded by loved ones as a Mariachi band serenade her. Although she was not able to speak, she was able acknowledge her family as they sat by her side. It was during this time that her spirit would rise to heaven. Maria (Mary) Rivera passes away on Saturday, April 3, 2021. She is survived by her two children, Eva Rivera and Matthew Rivera. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Lisa Rivera, Victoria Colon, Alexandra Rivera, Matthew Rivera Jr. and 6 great-grandchildren, Dominic Colon, Anthony Ragsdale, Evan Ragsdale, Nicholas Rivera, Christian Colon, and Alexander Colon. Preceded in death by Juan Trevino (father), Carlota Jaso Trevino (mother), Eva Trevino (sister), Ofelia Trevino (sister), Flavia Serata (sister), Juan Trevino (brother), Abel Trevino (brother) and husband Alfredo Rivera. Pallbearer’s Matthew Rivera, Dominic Colon, Anthony Ragsdale, Evan Ragsdale, Nicholas Rivera and Renee Rodriguez. A rosary will be recited Tuesday, April 6, 2021 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
