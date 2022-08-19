Maria Rodriguez Fikac
POINT COMFORT — Maria Rodriguez Fikac went to be with the Lord August 17, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born November 2, 1931 in Refugio, Texas to the late Tranquilino and Inez Rodriguez.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 9:30 - 10:00 am with a rosary to be recited at 10:00 am and funeral Mass at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with interment to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband Javiel Moreno; second husband Tony Fikac; grandson Christopher Charles Loya; 3 brothers Fernando and his wife Tommie Rodriguez, Victor and Daniel Rodriguez and a sister Janie Soto.
She is survived by her son Charles (Wendy) Loya; grandchildren Jason Javiel (Amber) Loya and Meghan (Fabian) Benavidas; great grandchildren Emma and Alyssa Loya; sisters Aurora (Salvadore) Soto, and Lucy (Ruben) Vidaurre and brother Jimmy (Terry) Rodriguez; the mother of her grandchildren Dianna Warden; sisters-in-law Patsy Rodriguez and Jeannie Rodriguez and brother-in-law Jesse Soto.
Maria was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a long time member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Point Comfort. She and her husband loved to travel. They visited many places including Hawaii, Europe and touring the castles near Normandy.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
