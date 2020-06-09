Ruiz, Maria

MARIA ANTONIA RUIZ CUERO - Maria Antonia Ruiz, 66, of Cuero passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born April 3, 1954 in Corpus Christi to Daniel and Irene Trevino. Maria married the love of her life, Pilar H. Ruiz Jr. on July 24, 1970 in Robstown. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by daughters, Yvonne Volz of Corpus Christi, Eunice Ruiz of Round Rock, Carolina Cerny of Shiner, and Rose Lantz of Corpus Christi; son, Pilar T. Ruiz, III and 11 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 46 years, Pilar; daughter, Cynthia Ruiz and grandson, Ethan Andrew Volz. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Freund Funeral Home from 5 to 7 with a rosary to begin at 6:30 pm. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 10 AM, at St. Michaels Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Cameron Knox, AJ Acosta, Alfred Garcia, Sam Garcia, Israel Trevino and Rene Ruiz. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

