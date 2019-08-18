MARIA SALIA TREVINO VICTORIA - Maria Salia Trevino, 57, of Victoria passed away August 14, 2019. She was born December 29, 1961 in Victoria to Onesimo G. Trevino and Amparo Rodriguez Trevino. Mary enjoyed fishing and having her tablet so she could be on Facebook. She worked as a DJ for KEPG radio and was known as "Mary the Motivator". She is survived by her life partner, Lucy Espinoza of Victoria; their puppy, Lacy Marie Trevino; sister, Gloria Trevino (Richard) of Victoria; brothers, Manuel Vela (Marian) of CA, Onesimo John Trevino (Yolanda) of AZ and Emilio Trevino (Catherine) of AZ; and nephew, Jacob Amezquita of Victoria. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Olivia Pena Trevino; sister, Norma Trevino Galvan; and niece, Vanessa Jasso. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 1:30-8:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home with a prayer service to begin at 6:30 p.m. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
