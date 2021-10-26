Maria Socorro Sanchez Ovalle
SEADRIFT — Maria Socorro Sanchez Ovalle, 102, of Seadrift, TX, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was a beloved mother and grandmother, and an ever-faithful Christian woman who loved the Lord, her family, and church.
She was born October 11, 1919, in San Felipe, Guanajuato, Mexico, to the late Jesus T. and Josefa R. Sanchez. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughters, San Juanita Benavides of Port Lavaca, Francisca Rios of Seadrift, Rosa Esquivel (Luis) of Plano, Mercedez Garza of Seadrift, Dolores Rodriguez (Joe) of Port Lavaca, Maria Socorro Rodriguez (Tony) of Port Lavaca and Rebecca Ovalle of Port Lavaca; sons, Jesus Ovalle (Herlinda) of Seadrift, Juan Manuel Ovalle of Corpus Christi, Daniel Antonio Ovalle (Mary) of Point Comfort and Jose Ramon Ovalle of Bay City. She has 45 grandchildren, 112 great grandchildren, and 113 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fernando M. Ovalle; daughters, Elvira Carabajal and Josephina Ovalle; son, Fernando Ovalle Jr.; sister, Juanita Ayala and brothers, Salvador Sanchez and Jesus Sanchez.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will continue Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Seadrift. Burial to follow at Seadrift Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Paul Ray Benavides, Leonardo Flores Jr., Juan Manuel Rios Jr., Jose Luis Esquivel, Pablo Garza Jr., Fernando Ray Ovalle, Jesus Ovalle Jr., Martin Estrada, Juan Manual Ovalle Jr. and Jose Ramon Ovalle III.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-575-3212.
