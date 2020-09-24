Maria Soledad
Alvarado
VICTORIA — Maria Soledad (Chole) Alvarado went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020, at the age of 69. She was born in Mexico on June 5, 1951. She is the 4th of 6 children of the late Rodrigo and Refugia Mata.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great-grandmother. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost that treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Guela.
She loved cooking, gardening, dancing, and taking care of her family. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. Her favorite times were when the family got together for special events and celebrations.
Chole will be remembered as a selfless, kind wife and mother who always had a smile, even when times were tough. She was strong, never complained, and always looked for a better future.
Chole was calm and peaceful in her Catholic faith. She always had a special place in her heart for the Virgen de Guadalupe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Mateo Alvarado, Sr., and her grandson Diego Alvarado.
She is survived by her children Jose Guadalupe (Esmeralda) Alvarado, Adelita (Vidal) Manzo, Salvador (Sylvia) Alvarado, Daniel (Jeanette) Alvarado, Hector (Norma) Alvarado, Jose Mateo (Cindy) Alvarado, Jr., Jessica Granados, and Ernesto Alvarado; siblings Socorro Mata, Mercedes Alvarado, Mario (Diana) Mata, Carmen Diaz, and Lourdes Levario; 28 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 9:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2901 Pleasant Green, Victoria. Interment will follow at Tivoli Spanish Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
