Maria “Terry” Delgado
BLOOMINGTON — Maria Teresa Delgado, 57, of Bloomington, loving known as “Terry” went to be with her Lord November 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 12, 1964, in Victoria, Texas to the late Jose Domingo Gutierrez, Sr. and Maria Cruz Cortez Gutierrez.
Family and friends will gather for visitation Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 4P.M. to 8 P.M. with a prayer service at 6 P.M. at Grace Funeral Home 2401 Houston Highway.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Domingo, Sr. and Maria C. Gutierrez, who just recently passed away and she had cared for her in her home; 3 infant siblings; her other siblings, Johnny Gutierrez, Beatrice Gutierrez, Chavelo Gutierrez, and Alejandro “Alex” Gutierrez.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jose Angel Delgado; children, Johnny Angel Gutierrez, Adrianna Reyes Carranco, and Angelica Marie Carranco; granddaughter, Mariah Iris Gutierrez; siblings, Esmeralda Garcia and husband, Jose, Domingo Gutierrez, Jr., Maria D. Hernandez and husband, Victor, Mary Ann Flores and husband, Edgar; along with many other family and friends.
Terry was a unique and one-of-a-kind woman who was loved by all. While living in Dayton, Texas, Terry obtained her Associates Degree in Business Management from Lee College in Baytown. She was a long-time member Calvary Apostolic Church in Tivoli. Terry went to work as a tax preparer and Area Manager for 20 years, with H&R Block and Jackson Hewitt. Terry was known as the event planner of the family; she planned numerous trips to Mexico, cruises, and all the family get togethers. She was the life of the party with the delicious food from her kitchen to the dance moves on the floor; her presence was always wanted at family gathering. Her passion in life was to always spend time with her family and make every moment memorable. Terry’s passing has left an empty spot at the family table, and she will be dearly missed but her memories will live on forever. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Perception is reality (8)
- Shooting in Mission Valley: Here is the latest (4)
- Shooting near Mission Valley left 3 dead (3)
- GOP Fearmongering (5)
- Officials say Bloomington ISD bond failed due to low outreach, 'imprecise' ballot language (2)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Early signs point to another Republican-dominated election cycle in Texas (2)
- Are you satisfied with your internet access? (2)
- Low voter turnout again decides important education issues (1)
- Sandra Sue Schustereit (1)
- School Matters: What is the Maintenance Productivity Report? (1)
- Texas Rangers investigating report that KKK-clad teens used stun gun on Black student (1)
- Broadband access, services to expand in city of Victoria (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- MARGARET GARNER (1)
- WWII veteran recalls service in Pacific theater (1)
- Anita Jean Causey (1)
- 1950s-era fire truck being transported (1)
- Parents concerned about usage of VISD ag barn (1)
- In Good Company (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on the results of the Virginia governor's race (1)
- Bendy Boyd Poole (1)
- Syndicated column: Condoleezza Rice and her message of equality (13)
- Rose Lee Pish (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.