Maria “Tina” Hernandez
VICTORIA — Maria “Tina” D. Hernandez, 55, entered eternal rest on December 10th, 2022.
Tina was born September 2 1967, in Victoria, Texas to Jose Mingo Gutierrez and Maria Cruz Gutierrez. She was raised in Harlingen, Texas most of her life.
She was a volleyball star in school. She was known for her delicious food/tortillas when she had a bakery. She was a woman of God and loved to serve the Lord. She loved to sing Worship songs. She would ask everyone, “What’s The News?”
She had two daughters Cordelia & Victoria whom she loved dearly. And Six grandchildren who were the world to her and loved spending every moment with them.
She loved her bff, cousin, Rosa Young.
Survivors include: Husband; Victor Hernandez , Sisters Esmeralda Garcia(Jose) MaryAnn Flores(Edgar) and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Preceded In Death: By her Beloved Mom Cruzita And
Siblings Juan, Chavelo, Beatrice, Mingo, Alex, Terry
