MARIA CM VASQUEZ VICTORIA - Maria CM Vasquez passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born July 21, 1956 to the late Stephanie Driscoll and Finouento Mercado in Victoria county. She is survived by her husband Ramon Vasquez; daughters Judy Vasquez and Christy Garza; sons Reymundo Garza, Raymon Jr., and George Vasquez; sister Ana Martinez; brothers Jesse Mercado, Richard Salinas, Carlos Menchaca and 14 grandchildren. Maria is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home (412 N. Main St.) from 4-7pm with a Rosary beginning at 7. Services will be held Friday, April 3 at 1pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home Chapel with interment immediately following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home (361)573-2777.
