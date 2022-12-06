Maria Villarreal Cortez
VICTORIA — Maria Villarreal Cortez, 79, passed away Saturday, December 03rd, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Wednesday, December 07th, from 4:00-7:00PM with a Rosary to be Prayed at 5:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Funeral Services for Maria will be held on Thursday, December 08th at 10:00AM at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow Services at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria.
Maria was born April 27, 1943, in Victoria, Texas to the late Maximino and Ermilia Villarreal. Maria was a beautiful lady, and she was known by many as a pretty lady. She loved to go to Ramsey’s Restaurant and some of her favorite places to go were resale shops. Maria’s favorite Mexican restaurant was 3 Estados and they loved her as well. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Cortez Sr.; parents, Maximino and Ermilia Villarreal; siblings, Erasmo Villarreal, Isabel Villarreal, Max Villarreal Jr., Adelita Villarreal, Mercedes Solorio.
Maria is survived by her children, Manuel Cortez Jr., Rosa Linda, Terry Young, Lionel, Ester Cortez, Erasmo Campos, and Billy Gubara; brothers, Joe and Mary Villarreal, Abel Villarreal, Gilbert and Sylvia Villarreal; sisters, Janie Villerreal, Lupe Sosa; grandchildren, Josie and Claudia Lopez, Abran, Kailee Lopez, Lisa and Roger Chapa, Veronica and Daniel Hernandez, Leo Ray Cortez, Naomi Cortez, Bianca Cortez, Michael King, Aubrey Lopez, Jasmine Meza, Michael Suarez, and Maximino Suarez; Great grandchildren, Layla, Ella Rose Perez, and Journee King; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
