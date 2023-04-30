Marian Lucille Schulz
VICTORIA — Marian Lucille Schulz entered into rest on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the age of 94.
She was born December 27, 1928 in San Antonio, TX to the late Harold and Agnes Skarda O’Berg. Marian attended Our Lady of Victory Cathedral and was an active member for many years. She and Ulysses were members of Texas Woodcarvers to which she painted many of her husband’s carvings. Several of the carvings were auctioned at Our Lady of Victory and Trinity Lutheran Church bazaars. Marian loved camping and fishing, and she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marian is survived by her husband Ulysses A Schulz, her son Kenneth (Laura) Schulz, her daughters Cindy (David) Crewdson and Dina (Mike) O’Donnell, her brother Al O’Berg, her grandchildren Jared Leggett, Heather Montgomery, Sarah Mossberg, Cade Leggett, Dusty Leggett, Eric Schulz, Blake Schulz, Josh Schulz, Erin O’Donnell, Michael O’Donnell, and Matthew O’Donnell, and her 18 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Marian is preceded in death by her brother Harold “Junior” O’Berg, and her sister Barbara Traugott.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 4:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral or to Hospice of South Texas. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

