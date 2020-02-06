MARIAN BIRDWELL MARETH VICTORIA - Marian Birdwell Mareth, 81, of Victoria, Texas passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. At this time, no services are planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Marian was born in Conroe, Texas to Jesse and Lillian Birdwell on January 30, 1939. She graduated in 1957 from Megargel High School. She married James W. Mareth on June 5, 1960 in Edna, Texas at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Marian was a long-time banker with more than 30 years of service at Victoria Bank & Trust. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren who brought great joy to her life. Marian is preceded in death by parents Jesse and Lillian Birdwell; siblings Thaline Bunnell, Winifred Howard, Annette Fossati and Jesse L. Birdwell Jr. Marian is survived by husband James W Mareth; children Melissa Burow and Jim (Amy) Mareth; and grandchildren Daniel (Ashley) Burow, Paige Mareth and Macy Mareth. Memorials may be given to Parkinson.org The family of Marian wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of South Texas, Post-Acute Medical, Elmcroft, Twin Pines and Twin Pines North. We are especially grateful for neighbors Pam and Zeke Zieschang.
