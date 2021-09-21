Mariana Baladez
VICTORIA — Mariana Baladez, age 41 of Victoria passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born April 25, 1980 in Victoria to Manuel Valadez Sr. and Janie Estrada both of Bloomington.
She is survived by her parents; son, Ray Jr. Rivera of Victoria; sisters, Maria Rodriguez, Rosa Alvarez, Janie Baladez, Amalia Rodriguez and Elena Baladez all of Victoria; Beatriz Sanchez of Port Lavaca; brothers, Manuel Baladez Jr., Julio Baladez, Andrew Baladez, Ted Baladez, and Raymond Baladez all of Bloomington, Joe Mary Baladez of Victoria, and Jesse Baladez of Port Lavaca.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 4 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Family is requesting for everyone to wear a mask to the visitation and rosary.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

