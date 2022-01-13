Marianne Stockton
BENTON — Marianne Stockton, 91 of Benton, Arkansas, passed away on January 10, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1930 in Beeville, Texas to the late Curtis Raymond and Elizabeth Harris Murphy.
Marianne was a member of Highland Heights Baptist Church and bookkeeper for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence Stockton, brother, Curtis Raymond Murphy, Jr and sister, Martha Dee Angermiller.
Marianne is survived by her daughters, Donna LeAnne (Jerry) Brown of Benton, Margaret Elizabeth (Jerry) Denton of Pine Bluff, grandchildren, Jason Brown, Clint (Patrice) Brown and Mark (Sarah) Denton, great- grandchildren, Bravery Bakery, Lucas Brown and Eleanor Brown.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
