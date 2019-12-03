MARIANO ELIZALDE ORTEGA WOODSBORO - Mariano Elizalde Ortega went home to join his parents in heaven on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3:34 a.m. in Victoria, Texas. He was born at Refugio County Memorial Hospital on January 21, 1953 to Eleno and Margarita Elizalde Ortega. He worked in farming his younger years, then later went to work for Smith Services, LLC. where he worked over 40 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Eleno & Margarita Elizalde Ortega. He survived by his sisters, Genoveva Ortega, Carmen Ortega, Ofelia Canchola, and Santos Ortega; nephews Adam Canchola, Gary Canchola, Jason Garza, Adam "Bubba" Canchola, Jordan Garza, and Camryn Collins; nieces Maggie Ortega, Meagan Canchola, Jazlynn Garza, Jaclynn Garza, Jesenia Arredondo, and Jaelynn Garza. Pallbearers - Adam Canchola, Gary Canchola, Jason Garza, Roy Cisneros, Robert Vega, Eddie Vega, Gilbert Vega, David Vega, and Raul Flores; Honorary Pallbearers are Adam "Bubba" Canchola, Jordan Garza, Camryn Collins, Joe Perez, Mark Kenne, Brian Kenne, Roger Kenne, Santigo "Chago" Cantu, Elix Ortiz, Cathy Linney. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, St. Therese Catholic Church at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow a St. Bernard Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

